In this edition, get some laughs from watching a gag reel from the hilarious, wacky comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Plus, get a look at the first table read for Spike Lee‘s outstanding war drama Da 5 Bloods and see how the script compares to the scenes in the final cut. And finally, listen to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm co-star Maria Bakalova look back on two pivotal scenes in the sequel.

First up, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar co-stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo can’t help but crack each other up when they’re improvising lines from the goofy comedy’s gag reel from Lionsgate. Plus, Jamie Dornan bursts into laughter from their shenanigans, and Damon Wayans Jr. can’t keep his composure when he’s rolling around in the sand.

Next, Netflix has released a new edition of their Line by Line web video series, this time focusing on Da 5 Bloods. Get a glimpse at the very first table read with the film’s cast, and then see how a certain scene from the film’s climax changed in the final cut of the movie. It provides some interesting insight into how the film develops over time.

Finally, British GQ has breakout Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova break down some of the most outrageous scenes from the comedy sequel that’s nominated for two Oscars. Hear what she has to say about the infamous Rudy Giuliani scene, swallowing a plastic baby and going to a Christian health center to rectify the problem, and much more.