The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Universal Pictures released a montage of scenes from the original Back to the Future as interpreted and recreated by various artists in different mediums. Plus, watch the recent hour-long episode of Disney XD’s DuckTales featuring Darkwing Duck in its entirety for free. And finally, listen to a chat about the making of the video game documentary Console Wars with the filmmakers.

First up, in honor of the 35th anniversary of the original Back to the Future, Universal Pictures released this collection of scenes from the movie recreated by different artists. Watch the scenes play out in the order as they do in the movie, created by Javier Benia, Elliot Riddy, Crankub Animation Studio, Bethany Borg, Calaveres Animació, Neto Rodrigues, Eric Power, and Alex Hagan.

Next up, Darkwing Duck recently joined DuckTales for a special hour-long episode (45 minutes without commercials), and it’s been made available online in its entirety for free by Disney XD. In the episode, “Darkwing Duck gains an unlikely sidekick as he uncovers a dark conspiracy tied to the Missing Mysteries and one of Scrooge’s employees.” Keep an eye out for plenty of Easter eggs!

Next up, now that the feature length documentary Console Wars is available on CBS All Access, directors and producers Blake J. Harris and Jonah Tulis had a virtual chat with executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to talk about the making of the movie about the famous war between video game companies Nintendo and SEGA, their love of video games, and more.