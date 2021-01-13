The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the gang at Hacksmith Industries use science and technology to create a real-working hoverboard modeled after the one seen in Back to the Future Part II. Plus, learn about a lost version of Uncle Buck, including a scene that didn’t make the theatrical cut. And finally, see how accurate movies like Air Force One and Angel Has Fallen are with scenes involving the secret service.

First up, after some fiery tests, the crew at Hacksmith Industries got their homemade hoverboard inspired by Back to the Future Part II to actually work. It’s certainly not as accessible or easy to use, but the fact that they pulled it off is pretty cool, and you can even see how they built the thing right here.

Next, the original working cut of Uncle Buck was around three hours long, and Hats Off Entertainment dives into what the longer version of the movie entailed that didn’t make it into the final cut. Plus, if you’d like to see a raw, unedited scene that didn’t make it into the movie, they also have footage that was recently unearthed by a member of the crew.

Finally, for Vanity Fair, former secret service agent Jonathan Wackrow takes a look at scenes from Air Force One, Dave, Angel Has Fallen, Along Came a Spider, Jackie, The American President, and VEEP to take a look at how believable and accurate scenes are involving the secret service and how they protect the president during major emergencies.