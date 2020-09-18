The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a look at the visual effects used to create the space action of Netflix’s new drama series Away. Plus, watch as Adam Savage shows of the first ever Star Wars lightsaber prop replica he built over 25 years ago. And finally, see watch as Drew Barrymore stages a little Charlie’s Angels reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

First up, the visual effects studio DNEG provided a breakdown of some of the work they completed for Netflix’s space drama Away. Sequences they worked on include the creation of a futuristic base on the moon, dangerous space walks, and even the impressive creation of digital glass on the astronaut helmets.

Next, in a recent video for Tested, master builder Adam Savage showed off the first ever lightsaber prop replica he built. What’s impressive is that not only did he build it across three lunch-hours back in 1994, but he machined it himself out of an aluminum rod using only reference photos he took a touring Star Wars exhibition that same year. When compared to the real thing, it’s clearly not perfect, but it’s still rather impressive.

Finally, Drew Barrymore kicked off the first episode of her own talk show by bringing in her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for a 20th anniversary reunion. Watch as the trio gets back together on The Drew Barrymore Show and talks about their continued friendship and everything they’ve been up to