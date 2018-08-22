The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a new Avengers: Infinity War visual effects reel shows off sequences from inside Ebony Maw’s ship. Plus, a video essay explores the comedic philosophy of deception master Sacha Baron Cohen, and Juliet Naked co-stars Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd teach each other (and us) Australian and Irish slang respectively.

First up, visual effects company Cinesite show off their work in Avengers: Infinity War, which includes a lot of the sequences that take place inside Ebony Maw’s ship, including the short battle between Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Next up, the folks at Wisecrack dive into the origins of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, including where he studied comedy and how he came to be an expert in pranking the establishment, going from embarrassing members of Parliament in the United Kingdom to fooling pundits and politicians in the United States in his Showtime series Who Is America?.

Finally, Rose Byrne is from Australia and Chris O’Dowd is from Ireland, so they have plenty to teach each other and the rest of us about their native slang via Vanity Fair. For example, do you know what it means when someone in Australia says “What’s the John Dory?” What does it mean when someone says things are “suckin’ diesel” in Ireland? Find out all that and more.