The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, directors Anthony & Joe Russo break down a scene involving Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, explore a collection of props from the 1979 James Bond movie Moonraker, and Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett puts together a warm welcome for this weekend’s host Donald Glover.

After dominating the box office last weekend, directors Anthony & Joe Russo break down a scene involving Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War. They talk about everything from the color palette to the camera work and everything that went into creating the right vibe for the epic superhero crossover.

The crew over at Tested met up with Alan Stephenson, owner of one of the largest private collections of James Bond memorabilia and film props, and he showed off a selection of cool pieces from the sci-fi spy movie Moonraker, including models and other practical effects pieces that took 007 into space.

Finally, in honor of Donald Glover’s upcoming hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, cast member Beck Bennett created a cool tribute to the multi-hyphenate with an impressive domino set-up. Unfortunately for him, fellow cast member Chris Redd shows up and, well, you’ll see what happens in the end.