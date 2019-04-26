The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the original cast members of The Avengers have their hands and feet immortalized in cement at the historical TCL Chinese Theatre. Plus, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson sling playground insults at each other just for the hell of it, and part of the Avengers: Endgame cast answers the 50 most searched Marvel questions on Google.

First up, the original cast members of Marvel’s The Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, all had their hands and feet immortalized in cement at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre (which was also featured in Iron Man 3), and Kevin Feige joined them in the ceremony as well.

Next up, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson may be teammates in The Avengers franchise, but for BBC Radio, the two had no problem throwing out some playground insults at each other. Hemsworth throws some insults at Black Widow while Johansson makes fun of the actor’s bleached eyebrows in the original Thor.

Finally, Avengers: Endgame cast members Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth sat down to answer the most Googled questions about Marvel. What’s the language they speak in Black Panther? What is Thanos? And most of the other questions are terrible.