The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an Avengers: Endgame VFX breakdown revealing the layers behind War Machine’s new suit, Nebula’s metal arm, and more. Plus, watch as Adam Savage takes an up close look at the spacesuit creating for the viral high school production of Alien, and see some of the best moments from the Stranger Things World Tour documentary short series.

First up, visual effects house Cinesite shows off some of the impressive work they put into the visual effects of Avengers: Endgame. Watch as they create the inside of Tony Stark’s arc reactor rig when Ant-Man shrinks down to mess with it, see the creation of entirely digital environments, wardrobe pieces, and more.

Did you hear when the high school play production of Alien went viral online? If you missed out, you can catch up, and then take a close look at the impressive homemade spacesuit that North Bergen High School created for the stage. Adam Savage bought the Dallas spacesuit from the school for his own collection, and he was thrilled to see how they pieced it together with whatever they could find, especially when he actually got to put it on for Tested.

Finally, watch the best moments from the documentary shorts chronicling the world tour that the cast of Stranger Things went on before the third season premiere. The gang goes to New York, Rome, Seoul, Paris, and more, each city bringing new pranks, press junkets, a lack of sleep, and plenty of horsing around. Make sure to hit up the Netflix channel to see the entire episodes dedicated to each of the stops on the world tour.