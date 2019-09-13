The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, there have been a handful of breakdowns of Avengers: Endgame visual effects recently, but the past week brought a whole new batch that really digs deep into the extensive post-production work done in order to bring the epic comic book sequel to life. Find out what was real and what wasn’t, see how Mark Ruffalo become Hulk, learn why Captain Marvel’s new look and the quantum realm suits were created digitally, and more.

In a video clocking in at nearly 20 minutes, Wired sat down with Marvel Entertainment’s visual effects producer Jen Underdahl to talk about some of the biggest, most challenging, and impressive visual effects from both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. This includes the creation of Professor Hulk, aging Chris Evans, creating the quantum realm suits, and more.

Next up, Framestore shows off the details they put into sequences involving the creation of Rocket Raccoon, a bunch of quantum realm suits (which are entirely digital, if you can believe it), Professor Hulk, right down to his muscle tissue under all the rest of the pixels, and much more. These kind of things never cease to amaze me.

Finally, Weta Digital takes you through the work they put into the epic final battle from Avengers: Endgame. From creating almost the entire battlefield on a green screen to the battle between Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and Thanos. But the real challenge is creating a scene that features nearly every single superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention that epic final moment for Tony Stark.