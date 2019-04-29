The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, discover over 200 Easter eggs from Avengers: Endgame (but beware of massive spoilers). Plus, think about some lingering questions after the credits have rolled, find out what The Avengers can teach us about philosophy, and get filmmaker Kevin Smith‘s extensive thoughts on the film now that it’s in theaters everywhere.

First up, ScreenCrush put together a video pointing out over 209 Easter eggs, callbacks and comic book references from Avengers: Endgame. Surely this isn’t everything that you might have missed on your first viewing, but there are plenty of details that you likely didn’t pick up on because you were in awe of what was happening on screen.

Next, even though Avengers: Endgame wraps up this first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather neatly, there are still some lingering questions (via Comic Book Resources) left by certain events in the film. How is New Asgard going to continue and what role will it play in the future? What will happen with the Sokovia Accords now? Find out the rest of the questions in the video.

People say that superhero movies are just mindless fun, but Wired turned to Chris Robichaud, Senior Lecturer in Ethics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, to find out what The Avengers can teach us about philosophy, specifically deontology, consequentialism, and more.

Finally, find out what director Kevin Smith thought about Avengers: Endgame in the latest edition of Fatman Beyond. A lot of things have made the filmmaker cry lately, so you can imagine how he reacted to this emotional and powerful culmination of all the films in the MCU so far.