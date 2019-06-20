The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the final battle from Avengers: Endgame recreated as if it were a retro 16-bit video game. Plus, pay attention as Murder Mystery stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston breakdown a scene from their Netflix comedy, and see how much heat Trevor Noah can withstand from hot wings in the latest episode of Hot Ones.

Easily one of the absolute best parts of Avengers: Endgame is the epic final battle between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the mad titan Thanos and his entire army. It’s one of the most incredible action sequences of all-time, and it has several all-time great moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, Mr. Sunday Movies has given it the 16-bit video game treatment.

With the movie now available on Netflix, the cast of Murder Mystery breaks down a scene from the new comedy shot by shot. Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Shioli Kutsuna all partake in this video, each with their own tidbits from behind the scenes of shooting the scene in question.

For the latest edition of Hot Ones, The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah sits down for an interview while eating some very spicy wings. They discuss the advice he got from Jon Stewart, the joys of eating biltong, and what connects us all as humans, but how can Trevor Noah handle the heat?