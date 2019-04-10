The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the cast of Avengers: Endgame reads a children’s book version of Avengers: Infinity War, including the mass genocide part. Plus, producer Tim Miller takes us behind the scenes of Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots, and watch as Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle and Jeremy Renner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to read a children’s book version of Avengers: Infinity War. It rhymes like The Night Before Christmas, but there’s a discrepancy about rhyming Groot with soot, and the complaints are valid.

Next, Deadpool director Tim Miller takes us inside the animation of the anthology series Love, Death + Robots, which he produced for Netflix. Learn about the process of making the 18-episode first season, pushing the limits of animation for adults, and using impressive technology to create some incredible visual effects.

Finally, Missing Link stars Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana sat down for Wired‘s trademark autocomplete interview. What sunglasses does Galifianakis wear in The Hangover? How tall is Zoe Saldana? Who is Zach dating? What does Zoe’s tatoo say? Get the answers to all that and more.