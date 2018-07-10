The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an Avengers: Age of Ultron VFX breakdown which shows off some of the impressive digital effects done in post-production. Plus, get some tips on how to do movie quality zombie make-up and prosthetics, and watch a trailer for Dwayne Johnson‘s new film Skyscraper as if it was released in the 1990s.

First up, the company DNEG shared this Avengers Age of Ultron visual effects reel showing off the work they did on Marvel Studios sequel. Scenes include action bits involving the chase between Captain America, Black Widow and Ultron, which include some extremely detailed real world elements blended with digital pieces.

If you’ve got some decent resources at your disposal and you’re trying to get your cosplay make-up together for Comic-Con, this tutorial by Gordon Tarpley and Frank Ippolito at Tested shows how to create some ultra realistic zombie makeup using off-the-shelf foam latex prosthetics.

Finally, the folks at Nerdist created a trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s new action thriller Skyscraper (opening this week), but cut it as if it were released in the 1990s. That’s not an entirely reasonable prospect since the movie feels like an update of Die Hard, albeit made to be a little more unbelievable than the 1988 action classic starring Bruce Willis.