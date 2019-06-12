The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Aubrey Plaza reviews the various creepy dolls that have been in horror movies over the years. John Wick: Chapter 3 star Halle Berry eats some of the spiciest hot wings ever, and take a look back at the totally weird animated series that was the Super Mario Bros. Super Show that ran for 65 episodes between 1989 and 1991.

First up, Child’s Play remake star Aubrey Plaza rates and reviews creepy dolls from movies and TV shows for Vanity Fair. There’s the creepy clown from the original Poltergeist, the tricycle-riding guy from Saw, the Zuni doll from the Trilogy of Terror, and more. Of course, it turns into a promo for the new Chucky, voiced by Mark Hamill, but that’s to be expected.

Next up, you can see Halle Berry in the action-packed sequel John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum right now. She kicks ass and unleashes some deadly dogs, but can she handle the heat of some extremely spicy hot wings on a recent episode of the web series Hot Ones? You might be surprised how well Halle Berry does in the face of spiciness.

Finally, if you weren’t fortunate (or unfortunate enough) to check out the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! in the late 1980s and early 1990s, you missed out on a truly weird way to capitalize on the popularity of Nintendo’s plumbing duo. SyFy Wire looks back at the series and tells you everything you didn’t know about the series.