The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how artificial intelligence has evolved in movies over the years, from the classic film Metropolis through The Terminator, Blade Runner, Her and beyond. Plus, see how The SnyderVerse approach to DC Comics compares to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And finally, listen as Emma Stone recites Steve Martin‘s famous profanity-laden rant from Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

First up, Netflix Film Club takes a look back at the evolution of artificial intelligence in movies. They start back at the beginning with the famous robot from Metropolis, move through Terminator and Blade Runner, make stops at Ex Machina and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and of course include Netflix’s Outside the Wire and Oxygen.

Next, ScreenCrush digs deep into both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Zack Snyder’s take on the DC Extended Universe to reveal the differences between the two. They break down the literary influences of Zack Snyder’s work and his philosophy on storytelling and also look closely at the formation of the MCU and how Marvel Studios built their own formula starting with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man back in 2008.

Finally, in conjunction with the release of Cruella in theaters and on Disney+, Emma Stone stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the standard publicity fluff, the Oscar winner showed her love for Planes, Trains & Automobiles by reciting Steve Martin’s famous rant at the car rental desk, complete with all the f-bombs intact, even if they’re replaced by bleeps for network television. I’m willing to bet that’s not the only comedy bit that Emma Stone knows by heart.