The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the make-up, effects, and stunt crew Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead brought the superpowered zombies to life. Plus, watch as some of the cast members of Saturday Night Live pitch ideas for The Queen’s Gambit sequels to series star Anya Taylor-Joy. And finally, listen as Eric Bana looks back on his career, from Hulk to Hanna and much more.

First up, Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead brings hordes of superpowered zombies that don’t slumber around and groan absentmindedly. Instead, they’re hungry, fast hunters, and Netflix has released a featurette that shows the detailed make-up, impressive stuntwork, and other special effects that help make them terrifying, including a full animatronic severed head.

Next, in a sketch that was cut for time in the season finale of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Anya Taylor-Joy is forced to listen to some terrible ideas for sequels to the hit limited series The Queen’s Gambit. From Beck Bennett’s Queen’s Eye for the Gambit Guy to a chess version of Hustlers called Chustlers, these are the best ideas they could come up with. But, uh, we’d probably pay money to see Queen’s Borat.

Finally, Vanity Fair had Eric Bana take a look back at some of the more memorable roles from throughout his career. He starts early with Full Frontal, moves through Black Hawk Down, Hulk, Troy, and Munich, digs into The Time Traveler’s Wife and Hanna, and stops with his recent work in the Aussie thriller Dry.