The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at the beloved children’s horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? from Nickelodeon. Plus, Jeff Goldblum takes a look back at the various roles he’s played over the years, and Adam Sandler tries to keep track of his phone, wallet and keys in a new original song from his recent Netflix special.

It’s been 28 years since Are You Afraid of the Dark? first hit the air, and it’s not exactly a milestone anniversary, but it is Halloween, which is the perfect time for a retrospective look back at the Nickelodeon series that scared the hell out of kids who decided to stay home on a Saturday night.

Next up, Jeff Goldblum takes a look back at his various roles that he’s played over the decades. From his iconic turns in Jurassic Park and The Fly to more recent memorable turns in Thor: Ragnarok. You can’t go wrong with nine minutes of Jeff Goldblum talking about his career.

Finally, Netflix has released a new clip from Adam Sandler’s Netflix special 100% Fresh, and it features of his best new original songs. It’s just one of over a dozen musical interludes Sandler does throughout his special, and even if you’re someone who hasn’t enjoyed Adam Sandler’s movies over the past 15 years, you’ll find yourself enjoying this special