The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch one of Aquaman‘s best fight sequence recreated in a classic 16-bit style video game. Plus, watch a scene breakdown from the moon-landing documentary Apollo 11, and watch as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson plays with a bunch of cute puppies while she answers questions from fans.

First up, Apollo 11 director Todd Douglas Miller narrates a scene from his moon landing documentary, which is comprised of tons of archival footage that very few people have seen before. With some editing and a fantastic score, the breakdown from The New York Times shows how this footage shot during the actual mission to the moon takes on a whole new life as it’s pieced together to form a cohesive narrative.

Next, Mr. Sunday Movies put together a 16-bit video game recreation of the rooftop chase and fight between Black Manta and his soldiers and Aquaman and Mera through a village in Sicily. It has the feel of a classic arcade game, and it even gives Black Manta the same almost comically painful defeat down a rocky cliffside.

Finally, if you like puppies and interviews with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, you just hit the jackpot at BuzzFeed. The actress tries to wrangle four puppies while answering fan questions. Did she have any hesitations about taking the role of Captain Marvel? What’s one thing she’d want to bring back from the 90s? What’s the most dangerous stunt she did on the set?