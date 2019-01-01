The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, new video essay explores how Annihilation comes to terms with the concept of self-destruction. Plus, see what Lord of the Rings might look like if it was a cheesy sitcom on ABC, and listen as awards contenders Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman interview each other for over 40 minutes.

Lessons from the Screenplay is back with a new video essay, this time investigating how Annihilation takes biological, existential concepts and translates them into narrative elements as a way of openly exploring the fundamental ideas of existence. It’s a big part of what makes the film so haunting.

What if The Lord of the Rings trilogy from Peter Jackson was turned into a cheesy ABC sitcom into an epic film trilogy? Funny or Die takes footage from the film series and cuts it in the style of a comedic TV series called North Expo-Shire (get it?). On one hand, it’s kinda painful to watch, but on another, it’s rather endearing.

Finally, Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and The Front Runner leading man Hugh Jackman sit down for Variety’s Actors on Actors series for an extensive interview with each other. Hugh Jackman talks about how they found the songwriters for The Greatest Showman, Emily Blunt talks about the development of A Quiet Place and more.