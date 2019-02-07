The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the lightsaber fight between Yoda and Count Dooku from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones gets a cool animated remake. Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called a truce in their fake social media feud, and learn about the history of the DeLorean before and after it was turned into a legendary vehicle in Back to the Future.

As part of the Star Wars Kids series of animated shorts, the epic lightsaber battle between Yoda and Count Dooku from Attack of the Clones gets an animated makeover. The animation style her is cheaper, but the character design makes us wish we could see feature length animated remakes of all the Star Wars movies.

In case you haven’t noticed, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have had an ongoing, playful “feud” on social media. But they’ve finally decided to call a truce by starring in commercials for each other’s own businesses. Ryan Reynolds makes a commercial for Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, but Hugh Jackman doesn’t do the best job for Reynold’s Aviation Gin. Watch what happens.

Finally, before the DeLorean became an iconic vehicle on the big screen, it wasn’t exactly a success in the automotive industry. This mini-documentary from Vox takes a look at the car’s troubled history and its resurgence in popularity after appearing as the time machine in Back to the Future.