The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer with an analysis of some possible clues about the upcoming new episodes. Plus, take a look at how The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon pulled off the WandaVision parody. And finally, find out how to make a tortilla chip sombrero with guacamole dip from Despicable Me.

First up, ScreenCrush takes a closer look at the teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4. Though there’s not much of an indication as to what this season will entail when it comes to the narrative, there might be some hints scattered throughout that provide us with idea of what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

Next up, you might remember that WandaVision inspired Jimmy Fallon to create his own classic TV version of The Tonight Show that flashed through different decades of the late night talk show. Now you can find out how they pulled it off with the virtual help of Elizabeth Olsen and a small screw who pulled it all off with minimal resources.

Finally, Binging with Babish reveals how to make a tortilla chip sombrero inspired by the one that Gru depressingly eats by himself in Despicable Me 2. They even make the guacamole dip that makes the sombrero an absolute treasure for your next Cinco de Mayo party. But why wait when you can just have it whenever the hell you want?