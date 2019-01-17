The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Alfonso Cuarón takes you on a tour of the real Roma, Mexico, the hometown that inspired his acclaimed film Roma. Plus, check out the Easter eggs that you might have missed in the Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser trailer, and find out a bunch of trivia that you might not have known about the Gargoyles animated series.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter took a tour of Roma, Mexico with director Alfonso Cuarón. See how some of the real locations compare to how they appeared in the actual film, and you’ll see just how much work went into taking Roma back to the early 1970s. It’s rather jarring seeing it all in color rather than black and white like the film.

Next up, even though our trailer breakdown for Spider-Man: Far From Home picked up on several key details for the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures produced sequel, Mr. Sunday Movies picked up on even more details that were a little harder to spot, including some comic book references and Easter eggs.

Finally, SyFy Wire takes a look at the Gargoyles animated series from the ’90s to reveal some things you might now know about the show, from the theme song to the voice cast to the third season of the show.