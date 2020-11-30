The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, if you didn’t keep up with Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels, then you might want to watch a video explaining everything you need to know about the character Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Plus, find out how Weta Workshop creating leather armor for Mulan, and listen to Jude Law break down his most memorable characters.

First up, now that Rosario Dawson has debuted on The Mandalorian (confirming our exclusive scoop from earlier this year), some more casual Star Wars fans may need some information to know exactly who she is and why she’s so important. This video from ScreenCrush tells you everything that you need to know in order to understand her place in the Star Wars universe.

Next, the prop makers at Weta Workshop reveal how they crafted real leather armor for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan. The titular character herself, played by Liu Yifei, wore different variations, including her infantry uniform and the armor that was worn by her father, and specialist leatherworker Darin Gordine dives into how the traditional Chinese lamellar style was created.

Finally, for GQ, Jude Law takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters, going back to The Talented Mr. Ripley, Cold Mountain, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, moving through the Sherlock Holmes franchise and the horrifyingly relevant Contagion, and up through recent roles including The Young Pope and young, hot Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.