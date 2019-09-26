The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage is an expert cosplayer, and in an extensive video, he reveals how he created an incredible Star-Lord costume inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy. Plus, take a closer look at the visual toolbox of signature shots used by director Wes Anderson, and listen as the Downton Abbey cast review Maggie Smith‘s most memorable moments from from the show.

Whenever a comic convention comes around, Adam Savage creates an awesome cosplay assembly to sty incognito among the crowd. This one he put together for the Silicon Valley Comic-Con (via Tested), and this video has him working with fabricator Kayte Sabicer to create this Star-Lord costume inspired by the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. They tackle everything from the light-up helmet to the walkman and, of course, the double blasters. Think you can do it too?

Director Wes Anderson has an instantly recognizable visual style. A lot of it comes from his production sign, but there’s also a significant portion that comes from how he chooses to shoot his films. Anderson uses very basic camera techniques in a simple way, from zooms to voyeur masks to tracking shots, and more. See a bunch of examples of his trademark shots above from Moonrise Kingdom, thanks to Universal.

Finally, with the Downton Abbey movie now in theaters, the cast sat down with Vanity Fair to take a look at some of the most memorable moments that Dame Maggie Smith has given over the years. Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech laugh and relive her off-handed compliments, jaded views on womanhood, and more.