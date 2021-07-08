(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as a real theoretical physicist explains the legit science behind Marvel multiverse that we will soon see unfold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, listen as Kevin Smith provides an informative breakdown of the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. And finally, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable discussion with TV comedy actresses such as Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), and more.

First up, Wired brought in Professor Michio Kaku, an expert in theoretical physics, to breakdown the potentially real scientific inner-workings of having a multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You might be surprised that there are elements of physics and legitimate science that have been woven into the sci-fi stories of these comic book blockbusters and TV shows.

Next, with all the power of Grayskull, Masters of the Universe: Revelation creator, executive producer, and writer Kevin Smith has provided a breakdown of the first trailer of the animated series sequel coming to Netflix. Find out about the return of some familiar He-Man elements such as Scare Glow and Snake Mountain and learn about the new threat facing Eternia.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter virtually rounded up some of the buzzed about TV comedy actresses who could be competing for Emmys this fall. Listen as Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Jean Smart (Hacks), Cristin Milloti (Made for Love), and Holly Hunter (Mr. Mayor) talk about their TV roles, careers, and more.