In this edition, if you need to catch up with the first two installments of the Fear Street trilogy in a flash, there’s a musical recap that should help. Plus, learn some of the Italian phrases that are heard in Pixar’s animated movie Luca. And finally, see how Black Widow and Stranger Things co-star David Harbour handles spicy wings in a new episode of Hot Ones.

First up, if you only have a few minutes to catch up on the first two chapters of the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix, here’s a musical recap to set you straight before Fear Street: 1966 wraps things up this weekend. It’s a bit of a silly way to catch up on a franchise that’s much more enjoyable when you watch the first two movies in their entirety, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Next, you might have heard some Italian phrases in Pixar‘s summer adventure Luca that you didn’t understand. Amidst all the cheeses that Giulia uses in her exclamations, there are some other genuine Italian words that you can learn in this video. Many of them are food but, when we’re learning Italian, those are probably the best words to learn.

Finally, you can catch David Harbour in Marvel’s Black Widow right now, and then you can see how he deals with some of the spiciest hot sauces on the planet in a new episode of Hot Ones. The actor also talks about Shakespeare, penguins, underground poker clubs, and hating a dog from Stranger Things so much that he wanted him written off the show in a gruesome fashion.