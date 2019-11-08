The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a former jewel thief takes a look at heist movies like Ocean’s Eleven and The Italian Job to review them for their probability of success, craft, and execution. Plus, Adam Savage and his Tested crew takes a tour of the North Bergen High School stage production of Alien, and check out the only musical number worth watching from Disney’s weird Little Mermaid Live.

First up, Vanity Fair sat down with former jewel thief Larry Lawton and asked him to review scenes from famous heist movies like Ocean’s 11, The Italian Job, The Thomas Crown Affair, Snatch, and more. He takes a look at how probably it is the heist would work, the craft of the heist itself, and whether how its executed would really work.

Remember when North Bergen High School went viral for creating a stage adaptation of Alien with some extremely impressive homemade costumes, sets and props? Well, Adam Savage and his Tested crew went to New Jersey to take a look at the students’ hard work, not to mention some of their other cool builds of a life-size Incredible Hulk, the Iron Throne and a big Millennium Falcon model.

Finally, even though most of the production of Little Mermaid Live isn’t worth watching, you should definitely take your time to watch Queen Latifah as Ursula giving her incredible rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” If you dare, you can see some of the other live performances over on the ABC YouTube channel. Honestly, Shaggy’s version of “Under the Sea” isn’t bad either.