(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at the surprisingly deep history of product placement in movies and TV over the decades. Plus, get a refresher on the entire Fast and Furious franchise before F9 speeds into theaters this coming weekend. And finally, check out a roundtable discussion with TV directors such as Zach Braff (Ted Lasso), Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian), and Lena Dunham (Industry).

First up, a new video from Paul E.T. takes a look at the history of product placement in film and television. You might think that native advertising inside some of your favorite movies and TV shows is a more modern concept, but product placement actually goes deep into cinema history. In fact, evidence of product placement is found all the way back in 1873. Watch above to learn more.

Next, with F9 coming to theaters this coming weekend, ScreenCrush has the only Fast and Furious franchise recap video you need. This video runs through all 10 movies in the series, including Hobbs & Shaw, in just 12 minutes. So if you’ve got a friend looking to jump on the blockbuster bandwagon, this is the video to show them right now.

Finally, watch The Hollywood Reporter‘s in-depth TV directors roundtable with some of the possible names we’ll see nominated for Emmys later this year. The conversation features Lucia Aniello (Hacks), Noah Hawley (Fargo), Zach Braff (Ted Lasso), Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale), Steve Canals (Pose), Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian), and Lena Dunham (Industry). Listen as they talk about how they approached their respective shows and more.