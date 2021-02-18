The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Patrick (H) Willems provides a guide to pop music needle drops in movies, from The Graduate to Boogie Nights and many more in between. Plus, stuntmen react to impressive fights and action sequences in movies like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Red Cliff, Warrior, and more. And finally, Casey Affleck takes a look back at his most memorable characters, including Manchester by the Sea and Gone Baby Gone.

First up, Patrick (H) Willems provides a video essay looking at pop music needle drops in movies. We’re not talking about scores or songs sung by characters, but rather the trademark tunes that make up a film’s soundtrack, whether it’s within the world of the movie or non-diagetic. The video essay also dives into the different perspectives from which a film’s music can originate and many other types of needle drops. It’s all educational, fun, and very much worth your time.

Next, the gang at Corridor Crew is joined by Black Panther stunt double Gui DaSilva to take a look back at the impressive work done on movies like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Red Cliff, and Warrior. Plus, they end up in awe of the incredible practical battle sequences from the historical war drama Waterloo.

Finally, GQ brought in Casey Affleck to take a look back at his most memorable characters. The retrospective begins with Gerry back in 2002, and it moves through Affleck’s acclaimed turns in movies such as Gone Baby Gone, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Out of the Furnace, A Ghost Story, and more.