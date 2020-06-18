The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a Ghostbusters retrospective with director Ivan Reitman and co-writer and star Dan Aykroyd looking back at the original 1984 movie. Plus, watch inventor Colin Furze fly a Back to the Future Part II hoverboard with the help of an arm-mounted jetpack system, and take a virtual ride on the Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars while you wait for Diwne World and Disneyland to reopen in July.

First up, here’s a 23-minute Ghostbusters retrospective from one of the home video releases of the original movie. Pop culture personality Geoff Boucher sits down with director Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd to look back at the making of the movie, including when the filmmaker knew they had something special on their hands, some of the challenges, and more.

Next up, inventor Colin Furze decided to tape a Back to the Future Part II hoverboard replica to his feet and use an arm-mounted jetpack system to make it look like the hoverboard is real. It’s about as close as we can get to replicating what we see in the movie, especially since what people have come to refer to as hoverboards are merely motorized segways without handlebars.

Finally, despite the fact the coronavirus cases are still rising in many states across the nation, Disney World and Disneyland are slated to reopen in July with limited capacity and various health policies in place to keep guests safe. But until then, maybe you want to take a virtual ride on the Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars and learn some fun facts about the attraction.