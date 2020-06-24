The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman reminisces about making the sequel with writer and co-star Dan Aykroyd. Plus, listen as director Spike Lee breaks down a scene from his recent war drama Da 5 Bloods, available now on Netflix. And finally, see what it takes for Weta Workshop to create a detailed sculpture of a scene from The Lord of the Rings.

First up, in a special feature from the home video release of Ghostbusters II, director Ivan Reitman and writer/co-star Dan Aykroyd talks about the experience of making a sequel to the successful 1984 hit. They have a few fond memories from their time on set, and they also talk about the future of the Ghostbusters franchise.

Next up, The New York Times had director Spike Lee virtually break down a scene from his new war drama Da 5 Bloods. In this sequence, the main characters learn of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. over the radio while in Vietnam. Lee explains the purpose of the scene, his thought process behind it, and more about the making of the movie available on Netflix now.

Finally, Weta Workshop shows how a sculpture of a key scene from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was created. The scene features Frodo Baggins being attacked by a ringwraith, and you’ll see how much painstaking detail went into making it look as life-like as possible, from the fabric to the facial expressions. This is the first of a two-part video, and you can see the rest of it right here.