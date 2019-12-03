The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as a professional bow hunter reviews the accuracy of archer scenes in movies and TV shows like Lord of the Rings, The Walking Dead, The Avengers, and more. Plus, watch a trailer for The Mandalorian cut in the style of the 1980s sitcom My Two Dads, and see what happens when Sesame Street star Big Bird takes a lie detector test.

First up, GQ sat down with professional bow hunter Cameron Hanes to talk about the accuracy of archery scenes in movies. Find out how badly some of these actors are screwing things up with bows and arrows as he takes a look at Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Hawkeye in The Avengers, Katniss Everden in The Hunger Games, and more.

Next, editor Gareth Wood created this amusing take on The Mandalorian by cutting together a trailer for the series inspired by the 1980s sitcom My Two Dads. Of course, there’s only really one makeshift father in The Mandalorian, and he takes the spotlight along with little Baby Yoda. Now all the series needs is a laughtrack to really make this work.

Finally, Vanity Fair had Big Bird sit down to take their famous lie detector test interview. Does such a test really work on a giant Muppet? Does someone like Big Bird even have it in him to tell a lie? Find out as Big Bird answers questions about Googling himself, whether Oscar the Grouch is a good neighbor, whether he’s better at basketball than Larry Bird, and more.