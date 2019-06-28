The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable with some of the big, potential Emmy contenders this year, such as Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Maya Rudolph. Plus, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley runs through every key toy from the Pixar franchise, and actor and filmmaker Paul Dano raids Criterion Collection‘s movie closet.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter sits down to talk with some of the most buzzed about comedy actresses this Emmy season for an extensive roundtable discussion. The line-up of guests includes Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Regina Hall (Black Monday), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag,Killing Eve), Maya Rudolph (Forever), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), and Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.).

Next up, while this probably would have served as a better recap before the release of Toy Story 4, it’s still fun to take a look back at the brief history of the many toys in the entire Toy Story franchise. For example, you might have forgotten that one of the Pizza Planet aliens was viciously fed to Sid’s dog in the first movie. Yikes. Let director Josh Cooley guide you through the rest with Wired.

Finally, Criterion Collection invited Swiss Army Man and Prisoners star Paul Dano to walk through their movie closet and pick up some movies that he hopes to have broaden his cinematic horizons. Plus, he gives shout outs to filmmakers like Yasujiro Ozu, Edward Yang, and more who have shaped his sensibility behind the camera.