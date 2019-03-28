The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a comparison between the 1999 teen romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You and the classic story that inspired it. Plus, learn about the origins and things you might not know about the beloved animated series Futurama, and listen as Dumbo co-stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, some people don’t know that the teen romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Taming of the Shrew. Obviously there are some major differences brought on by the drastic changes in the setting, but beyond that, the narrative approach has some significant departures as well. Find out about them from CineFix.

The title Futurama dates all the way back to the World’s Fair in 1939. If you didn’t know that, then there’s a slew of random bits of trivia about the series from The Simpsons co-creator Matt Groening that you might not be aware of. For example, did you know Bender voice actor John DiMaggio originally used that same voice to audition for Professor Farnsworth instead? Watch for more.

Finally, with Dumbo hitting theaters this weekend, Wired asked Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about themselves. Does Colin Farrell play piano? Was Danny DeVito really supposed to be Wolverine at one point? Where did Colin Farrell go to school? Did Danny DeVito eat a real fish in Batman Returns? All that and more.