The Morning Show was one of the staple launch shows for the Apple TV+ streaming service, and after earning multiple Emmy nominations earlier this year, the show will be getting back to production to continue shooting its second season later this month. Of course, that’s assuming any complications from the coronavirus pandemic won’t hold them back, so the hopeful start date is subject to change. But the regular cast from the first season, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, will all be back.

Deadline has news on The Morning Show season 2 hoping to restart production on October 19. While producers had already indicated that the show’s main trio of stars would be back, Steve Carell had only signed a one-year contract for the show initially. But producers had always intended to bring his character back, and a new deal was brokered for his return. Though The Morning Show was in the middle of shooting the first two episodes of the second season when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down production, they hadn’t yet gotten to shoot anything with Carell .

Also returning are the show’s supporting cast members, including Emmy winner Billy Crudup, as well as Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

All of the movies and TV shows returning to production are using enhanced safety protocols, and The Morning Show will be no different. In fact, the show may have an easier time doing it in front of the camera too, because the second season of the series is expected to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic. After all, this is a drama series about a morning news show, and something like that would be quite the hot topic, and it will also allow for social distancing between characters on set.

Apparently addressing the coronavirus pandemic was a big shift in the narrative for the second season. Mark Duplass told Deadline that rewriting was being done on the second season due to the pandemic. Funnily enough, the same thing was done on the show’s first season due to the #MeToo movement making headlines and becoming a big part of the story in the show’s debut.

While it makes sense for the coronavirus pandemic to be incorporated into the show, I’m not sure viewers are hungry for entertainment to confront something that they’ll already have been forced to deal with for far too long. Sure, some of the best drama reflects reality, but it would have been nice to have a season of this show address something a little more fictional. Obviously, how the characters deal with this crisis will make for some compelling drama, but this still feels like one of those instances where it really is too soon to tackle something like this.