(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After a somewhat rocky start, the AppleTV+ drama The Morning Show recovered nicely and went on to become one of the most talked-about shows of Apple’s debut production slate. The second season is coming up, so let’s take a look at everything we know about The Morning Show season 2 so far.

The Morning Show Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Morning Show season 2 debuts on September 17, 2021, and it is only available to stream through AppleTV+. Production on the second season began just weeks before the pandemic shut everything down; it finally resumed last October and wrapped up in May 2021.

What is The Morning Show?

Apple spent serious money to lure several major movie stars together for one of its flagship original shows, which explores the fallout of a longtime morning show co-host being fired over a sexual harassment scandal. His on-screen partner finds herself threatened by a field reporter who is brought on as her former partner’s replacement, and the show delves into the behind-the-scenes drama that permeates the program. Here’s the official description of the show from Apple’s website: “This Emmy winner is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America up. Pull back the curtain on early morning TV.”

The Morning Show Season 2 Showrunner, Crew, and More

The series was created by Jay Carson, but its showrunner is Kerry Ehrin, who executive produces along with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Neustadter, and the show’s two biggest female stars (I won’t spoil who they are yet, but I have a sneaky suspicion you can guess). Mimi Leder, who directs multiple episodes, is also an executive producer.

The Morning Show Season 2 Cast

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the cast, which also includes the great Billy Crudup (who won an Emmy for his performance in season 1), Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin. New additions to the cast for this season include Hasan Minhaj, Tara Karsian, Greta Lee, Valeria Golino, Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor, and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer