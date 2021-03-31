Pixar Animation gave us the superhero family The Incredibles to take on the threats of the world. Now, Sony Pictures Animation is giving is a much more dysfunctional family tasked with saving humanity in The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

From The LEGO Movie directors and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller, this new film is an epic sci-fi comedy that pits family against machine when a perturbed artificial intelligence uses all forms of technology to capture every human on the planet. Somehow, The Mitchells (Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and director Michael Rianda) are the only ones left who can stop these machines.

The Mitchells vs The Machines Trailer

Formerly known as Connected, the movie aims to find common ground between family members who have let technology get in the way of properly communicating with one another. In case that’s not clear, the metaphor is hit home pretty hard by the artificially intelligent robot takeover that threatens to tear everyone apart.

With an animation style that has flares of both Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (also a Lord & Miller production) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this looks outstanding, and it makes me wish it wasn’t going straight to Netflix so we could see it one the big screen. This is the kind of original animated movie we love to see, bringing some fresh style to a genre that has so much visual creative freedom. It also helps that there’s a bit of a film nerd angle in this movie too.

Though Phil Lord and Chris Miller are the producers whose names are being thrown around to sell the movie, Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) is directing the film, and also voicing the youngest of the Mitchell family. The rest of the voice cast includes Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, Jay Pharoah, and Doug the Pug.

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines arrives on Netflix on April 30, 2021.