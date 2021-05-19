The Mitchells vs. The Machines is pretty close to a perfect animated movie. One thing that could have made it better? A giant mecha villain, of course. And that’s what almost happened in the final climactic fight of the Sony animated movie, as revealed by a deleted scene posted by Head of Story Guillermo Martinez. See the Mitchells vs. the Machines deleted scene below.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Deleted Scene

Deleted Scene:

Pal gathered all of the appliances around Las Vegas to become Mecha Pal and the family had to work together to stop her. It is one of my top 3 scenes that I miss the most.@tinyfortress boarded on some of the last bits of it.#themitchellsvsthemachines pic.twitter.com/Qz5SpY0wwg — Guillermo Martinez (@billybobmartinz) May 14, 2021

Though The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about harnessing the potential evils of the internet, social media has been a great boon for animators to share just how much work they’ve put into their movies. We saw it with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — with many Sony animators’ posting storyboards, cut scenes, and more on Twitter— and now we get to see all the behind-the-scenes processes of making The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Head of Story Guillermo Martinez posted a deleted scene from The Mitchells vs. the Machines on his Twitter account, of “one of the top three scenes” that he misses most. The video shows an animated storyboard of what the final battle between the Mitchells and PAL almost looked like. In this storyboard made by Martinez and Andrew J. Ross, the finale would have followed PAL absorbing all evil machines around Las Vegas to create Mecha PAL. Alison Rich stands in for Abbi Jacobson as a temporary voice for Kate, as Kate and Rich stand off against the giant robot wielded by PAL, which naturally uses a giant Evil Furby as its head.

Even in its raw form, this deleted scene is impressive to watch. It’s just in black-and-white storyboard form, with some dashes of blue and red to show special elements like lasers, but it’s got the same exciting, frenetic energy as the finished movie. And it’s even got the same final emotional beat, with Kate defending her dad against PAL’s (which is male in this version) insults. While the big battle scene we have now is pretty great, I almost wish that we got to see the Mitchells fight a giant Kirby mech, though I guess it might have been redundant after the giant Kirby fight in the mall. But it’s good to know that the thing that ultimately defeats PAL — a glass of water — stays the same.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is now streaming on Netflix. Read our review here and how the movie best represents YouTube culture.