Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD with an “Alternate Universe Mode,” extending the film with some of the scenes deleted before they were fully animated. Spoilers for some of the deleted scenes included in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Alternate Universe Mode follow in case you haven’t seen them yet.

One of the deleted scenes has Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) watch a Spider-Man movie to figure out how to use his new powers. In Miles’ world, Spider-Man was not directed by Sam Raimi, or Marc Webb, or Jon Watts. The Spider-Man movie in Miles Morales’s world was directed by Will Gluck.

Miles puts on the director’s commentary to try to learn more about Spider-Man. However, the voice of Will Gluck was not provided by the actual Will Gluck. Phil Lord and Chris Miller were on a Television Critics Association panel for their Fox animated series Bless the Harts. After the panel, /Film asked them if it was Gluck.

“No, those are always back and forth pranks that we do with each other,” Miller said. “Almost always ours get cut weirdly from the movies we make. It’s always a surprise for the other one.”

The backstory to which Miller is referring is that the duo and Gluck often put jokes about one another in their projects. Most famously, Gluck’s Annie remake features a movie within the movie called Moonquake Lake. When the fake credits roll, it turns out Lord and Miller directed Moonquake Lake.

Gluck may have gotten more jabs in this contest than Lord and Miller have, although it hasn’t been for lack of trying. The Will Gluck director’s commentary ended up deleted from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as have some of their other Will Gluck jokes.

“We don’t tell him ahead of time,” Lord said. “I only told Will after it got cut.”

As funny as the fake director’s commentary is (it spoofs frustrating audio commentary tangents), and as fascinating as the idea of alternate Spider-Man movies in the multiverse is, it slows down the movie right when Miles gets his powers. It also created discord behind the scenes.

“It turns out that other producers of the film didn’t love the idea of us crediting Will as a producer of the film,” Lord said.