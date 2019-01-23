The Sundance darling The Miseducation of Cameron Post is getting another distributor. The Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner starring Chloe Grace Moretz has been acquired by HBO following the film’s small August theatrical release by FilmRise, which helped broker the deal with the cable company.

HBO has acquired the U.S. rights to The Miseducation of Cameron Post, according to The Wrap.

The tender and warmhearted coming-of-age film from director Desiree Akhavan successfully made the rounds at the film festival circuit early last year, winning the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival before making its way to Tribeca. FilmRise acquired the U.S. distribution rights and released the film in August, where it generated little buzz. However, FilmRise has apparently handed the rights over to HBO, which will debut the film on its programming services in early 2019.

It’s truly unfortunate that this wonderful film was overlooked last year. I got the chance to see it at Tribeca, and was taken with its sensitive treatment of LGBT issues through the lens of a nostalgic coming-of-age story. In /Film’s Siddhant Adlakha’s review of the film, calls The Miseducation of Cameron Post ” an honest reflection of harrowing uncertainty, broken up by moments of unbridled joy – which Akhavan captures like lightning in a bottle – as lost souls push back against a seemingly universal unfairness.”

Based on the YA novel by Emily Danforth, The Miseducation of Cameron Post stars Moretz as a gay teenager sent to a gay conversion camp where she bonds with her fellow “disciples,” including amputee stoner Jane (Sasha Lane) and her friend Adam Red Eagle (Forrest Goodluck). The three rebel against the strict and morally questionable program run by the intimidating Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her “successfully converted” brother Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.).

Here is the official synopsis for The Miseducation of Cameron Post: