The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is bringing in some familiar faces this week to help turn around a grumpy Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez). Before the episode debuts on Disney+ on April 30 (that’s tomorrow), the first clip from the episode has debuted featuring a chance encounter with one of Bombay’s young hockey discoveries whose now all grown up…but he still has a penchant for breaking the passenger side windows of Bombay’s vehicles. Check out The Mighty Ducks reunion clip below.

The Mighty Ducks Reunion Clip

Unfortunately, Entertainment Weekly doesn’t have the clip available to embed, so you’ll have to click the image above to go watch it over there. But if that’s too much work for you, all you have to know is that Gordon Bombay suddenly has the passenger side window of his rundown truck completely shattered. It’s not from a hockey puck this time, but it’s an accident caused by someone who has broken his window before. It’s Fulton Reed (Eldon Henson), the kid with the fearsome slapshot, and he’s a construction worker now.

This is just the beginning of The Mighty Ducks reunion, which will also include Lester Averman (Matt Doherty), Adam Banks (Vincent La Russo), Connie Moreau (Marguerite Moreau), Guy (Garette Henson), and Kenny Wu (Justin Wong). But with Bombay being such a stick in the mud in Game Changers right now, will their ultimate reunion end up being so happy?

These six former Mighty Ducks are back in town for a big Spirit of the Ducks gala, a celebration of the peewee hockey team that put this Minnesota locale on the map and turned into a youth hockey powerhouse. But as Emilio Estevez revealed to Entertainment Weekly, despite his place in the team’s history, Gordon Bombay hasn’t been invited to the gala, and he’s too embarrassed and angry to let everyone else know. It creates more than a bit of tension.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers had enough charm to hold my interest in the first three episodes, but I must say that the three episodes after that really let the series grow into itself. The chemistry within the team is starting to grow, Bombay’s arc slowly unfurling is being handled very well, and tomorrow’s “Spirit of the Ducks” episode truly succeeds in capture the spirit of the original franchise. You won’t want to miss it, and I can’t wait to see how this season wraps up.

You’ll have to see The Mighty Ducks reunion for yourself when the full episode debuts tomorrow. Make sure you come back here to check out our interview with all six of the former Mighty Ducks, as well as original film franchise writer and Game Changers executive producer Steven Brill. Otherwise, the first five episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are available on Disney+ right now.