During Disney’s big investor presentation last year, there was a little tease for the upcoming legacy sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Unfortunately, it was never officially released outside of the presentation. But today brings the first proper teaser trailer, which finds The Mighty Ducks becoming the opposite of everything they used to stand for.

In The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon of Good Boys) is cut from the team. So his mother (Lauren Graham) encourages him not to give up on hockey and find some other kids and start a new one. Of course, they’re going to need a coach, and it just so happens that former Mighty Ducks coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) doesn’t have much going on. But he seems a little reluctant to return to the hockey rink, setting the stage for the perfect underdog sports comeback.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

Here’s how Disney+ sets the stage for this new series set in the world of the original Mighty Ducks franchise:

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

It’s an interesting move to turn The Mighty Ducks into the sleek, snobby villains, especially when it feels like they could easily be a representation of Disney itself. Does that mean this new team of misfits will go by a totally different name? It looks like the new team is sporting yellow jerseys, but we can’t quite make out what they say.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also stars Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts. We only get a quick glimpse of the new young hockey team, but that quick joke at the end puts out the right kind of vibe for a Mighty Ducks series.

Original franchise creator Steven Brill is back as co-creator and executive producer. He’s joined by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30) as co-creators, executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller is also an executive producer and director of the series while James Griffiths executive producers and directed the pilot. In case that wasn’t enough, Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham are also executive producing. And just for good measure, George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Jon Avnet, and Jordan Kerner are non-writing executive producers. They might as well start their own hockey team too.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will debut on Disney+ starting on March 26, 2021.