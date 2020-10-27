George Clooney leads a star-studded space epic that looks to the stars for humanity’s salvation. In The Midnight Sky, Clooney stars as the last man on Earth after the world has been ravaged by some nameless apocalypse. But there is still hope for humanity yet: Clooney’s arctic station scientist happens upon a young girl who seemed to survive the onslaught, while one NASA starship, the Aether, remains ignorant of what has happened on Earth. But in order to save what’s left of humanity, Clooney must brave the apocalyptic wasteland of Earth to send a message to the Aether. Watch The Midnight Sky trailer below.

The Midnight Sky Trailer

In a space epic described by Clooney as “half of it’s Gravity, and the other half of it’s The Revenant,” The Midnight Sky stars Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist dying from cancer at a remote arctic research station who, with a surviving child named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), must venture through the toxic arctic landscape to try to reach and save the crew of the Aether. Meanwhile, the crew of the Aether grown concerned about the silence coming from Earth and set a return course, led by mission specialist Sully (Felicity Jones), flight commander Adewole (David Oyelowo), flight engineer Maya (Tiffany Boone), pilot Mitchell (Kyle Chandler), and aerodynamicist Sanchez (Demián Bichir).

It’s a survival drama meets space epic, and it’s one of Netflix’s biggest bids for a holiday tentpole. With a December release and a star-studded cast such as this, The Midnight Sky could hit that sweet spot of crowdpleaser and awards magnet, especially with its intriguing premise based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney, who also directs The Midnight Sky, appears to be giving his all in his first onscreen role in four years, and his past directorial efforts have mostly been critical darlings. The screenplay is also by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant.

Here is the synopsis for The Midnight Sky:

Our humanity always endures. This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

The Midnight Sky debuts on Netflix on December 23, 2020.