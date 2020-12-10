Netflix has released the final The Midnight Sky trailer ahead of the George Clooney space drama’s theatrical debut tomorrow. Clooney directs and stars in the star-studded science fiction epic, which has received decidedly mixed reviews despite Netflix’s clear Oscar hopes for the film. Watch the final The Midnight Sky trailer below.

The Midnight Sky Trailer

In this space epic meets survival drama, Clooney stars as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist dying from cancer at a remote arctic research station who, with a surviving child named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), must venture through the toxic arctic landscape to try to reach and save the crew of the spacecraft Aether. Meanwhile, the crew of the Aether has grown concerned about the silence coming from Earth and set a return course, led by mission specialist Sully (Felicity Jones), flight commander Adewole (David Oyelowo), flight engineer Maya (Tiffany Boone), pilot Mitchell (Kyle Chandler), and aerodynamicist Sanchez (Demián Bichir).

The film had been earning lots of buzz, not just for its incredible cast and intriguing premise, but for being Clooney’s latest directorial effort. Unfortunately, it seems that The Midnight Sky may be one of his misses, with /Film reviewer Chris Evangelista calling the film “a well-intentioned misfire.” He wrote in his review:

“Subtlety is not in this film’s vocabulary. The Midnight Sky is ambitious in its attempts at pathos. There’s the germ of something beautiful buried in here; a story trying to tell us that every last life is worth saving even if all seems lost. That’s something worth hearing, but The Midnight Sky fails to even get the conversation going.”

It seems a shame that The Midnight Sky would waste such a promising premise, not to mention a screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant. Plus it’s a waste of Clooney’s impressive bushy beard, which carries as much of his performance as the star’s acting. But alas, I guess the stars are not aligned for The Midnight Sky.

Here is the synopsis for The Midnight Sky:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

The Midnight Sky debuts in select theaters on December 11 followed by a Netflix release on December 23, 2020.