The long-gestating Mega Man movie is getting an injection of new blood. No news has come of the live-action Mega Man movie since Capcom announced the film in 2018 with Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman at the helm. However, according to a new report, Mega Man has recently found a writer in The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

Buried at the bottom of a recent The Hollywood Reporter report, it was revealed that Mattson Tomlin is writing the Mega Man movie. Tomlin has penned several short films but gained major attention when he was tapped to co-write the upcoming Warner Bros. comic book movie The Batman with director Matt Reeves. No other details on the Mega Man movie were revealed in the report, but Tomlin coyly tweeted a comedic gif of Mega Man in response to an article reporting on his new job.

Out of endless options, it’s this gif really resonates with me. https://t.co/XXBwpco8qi pic.twitter.com/6C6lBldUtH — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) January 23, 2020

A live-action Mega Man movie was officially announced by Capcom two years ago, with Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who helmed Catfish, Paranormal Activity 3 and 4, and Nerve, attached to direct. However, a movie based on the helmeted Japanese video game character has been in the works since at least 2015. 20th Century Fox had given Mega Man the green light, but the project never got off the ground. Joost and Schulman had also been in talks to develop the film since at least 2017. The character is a staple of Japanese culture (where he is also known as Rockman) since his introduction in the 1980s in a Nintendo game, expanding to into dozens of video games, TV shows, and anime shows. It’s no wonder that Hollywood took notice, despite their spotty track record with video game movies.

Now as Capcom’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie races towards theaters, the company seems determined to bring Mega Man to the big screen. Capcom said in 2018 that it “aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for.”

A release date and cast still aren’t confirmed for Mega Man.