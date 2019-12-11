Warner Bros. announced new release dates for two of their biggest projects: The Flash and The Matrix 4. While The Flash has shuffled around so much that it’s hard to accept this is legit, for now, Warners says the superhero film will open in 2022. As for the Matrix 4 release date, that’s set for 2021. And to make things extra interesting, the Matrix date is the same as the release date for another Keanu Reeves film: John Wick Chapter 4.

The Flash movie has not had the speediest path to the big screen. Phil Lord and Chris Miller worked on a story treatment at one point, but that fell through. Both Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa were named as potential directors, but they left due to creative differences. Then John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were tapped to co-direct. They, too, exited the project, and now, It filmmaker Andy Muschietti will direct, with Christina Hodson handling the script. And it looks like things might finally be on course, because Warner Bros. has now given the movie a release date: July 1, 2022. Of course, there’s always a chance that will change. Ezra Miller is expected to return as the main character, carrying over from his role in Justice League.

Meanwhile, another Warners project that seems more secure is The Matrix 4. Lana Wachowski is directing the film, which brings back original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with new franchise additions Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff. While plot details are still under wraps, the sequel now has a release date: May 21, 2021.

May 21, 2021 is also the release date of John Wick Chapter 4, which will also star Keanu Reeves. So now the question arises: will one of these films vacate that date, or will they both stay put? If so, the weekend would belong entirely to Keanu Reeves, and honestly – would anyone complain about that? The more Keanu the better, I say.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Lionsgate moves John Wick up a week just to get a jump on Matrix 4. But I’m crossing my fingers that both remain on that date so we can all have a big Keanu Reeves weekend blowout.

Meanwhile, just in case there was any doubt, Warner Bros. has moved their live-action Akira off the schedule entirely. The project has stalled out due to behind-the-scenes issues, and now it looks like WB is giving up on it for the foreseeable future.