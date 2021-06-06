The Matrix 4 is coming to theaters and HBO Max this winter, but we barely know anything about it, and that includes the official title for the sci-fi action sequel. However, thanks to an update to the press kit by Warner Bros. Pictures, we now know about an additional cast member that we hadn’t heard until now.

After co-starring in Lana & Lilly Wachowski’s big screen adaptation of Speed Racer, actress Christina Ricci will reunite with the former of the filmmaking duo by taking a role in The Matrix 4, joining an already stellar cast of familiar stars and fresh faces.

Collider noticed the addition of Christina Ricci in The Matrix 4 cast as an official update from Warner Bros. Pictures. Unfortunately, her name being among the likes of returning stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett-Smith is all we have to go on right now. There are no details on who she is playing or how big her role might be in the sequel.

Christina Ricci has been acting since she was a kid, appearing in The Addams Family franchise, Casper, and Now & Then early in her career. As an adult, she’s starred in the likes of Sleepy Hollow, Monster, Black Snake Moan, Penelope, and of course, Speed Racer. More recently, she’s been starring in some low key dramas and thrillers, and she can be heard on the Showtime series Cinema Toast. Perhaps this could serve as a re-launch into bigger blockbusters for the actress.

As for the rest of The Matrix 4 cast, it also includes returning franchise stars Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson andLambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Meanwhile, new cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jessica Henwick (Love and Monsters), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunters).

Lana Wachowski has returned to direct and write The Matrix 4, but she’s doing so without her collaborator and sister Lilly Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the three previous Matrix movies. Again, details are scarce when it comes to the plot of The Matrix 4, so we’re not entirely sure what to expect. But knowing how bold and inventive the Wachowskis have been in their filmmaking endeavors since The Matrix trilogy ended, we’re hoping that there’s something worth waiting for in this revival of the franchise.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on December 22, 2021.