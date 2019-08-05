This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Matrix, one of the most innovative and inflluential films of the 20th century. In honor of the film’s milestone anniversary, AMC Theatres is bringing the blockbuster back to theaters for one week only starting at the end of August, and it will be in one of their finest formats.

Warner Bros. Pictures, AMC Theatres, and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. announced The Matrix 20th anniversary screenings coming to over 135 AMC Theatres locations round the United States in the patented Dolby Cinema format, which includes Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound. But the movie will only be in theaters for one week from August 30 through September 5.

If you’ve never seen a movie in a Dolby Cinema theater, here’s how they describe the experience:

“A premium cinema offering for moviegoers, Dolby Cinema combines state-of-the-art picture and sound. With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with amazing brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail unlike other movie theaters. Dolby Atmos transports guests inside the story with sound that flows all around them, including overhead. The sound in the cinema envelops viewers, making the story their reality. Guests are also able to enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, innovative recliners that pulsate with the action. Dolby Cinema fully realizes the filmmaker’s intent, putting moviegoers in the middle of the action.”

Having seen several big blockbusters in a Dolby Cinema theater, including Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, I can tell you that these are some of the nicest projection and sound systems in theaters right now. The picture is crisp, the sound is incredible, and a movie like The Matrix is the perfect way to check it out for the first time if you’ve never had the chance before. Plus, it’s another opportunity to see The Matrix on the big screen, and no one should be passing that up.

Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, says:

“Warner Bros. is proud to re-release the groundbreaking motion picture The Matrix, for the first time in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema offers moviegoers an unparalleled sense of realism in how they experience this game-changing film, making it a must-see event, whether for the first time or a return to The Matrix.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Matrix 20th anniversary screenings, and you can find out which is the closest AMC Theatres location playing the limited engagement over at their official website.