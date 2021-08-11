Higher, further, faster: Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, has begun production.

The movie will center on Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau (last seen in the Disney+ original series WandaVision), and Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan, a teenaged hero known as Ms. Marvel. Samuel L. Jackson is set to return as well, reprising his role as Nick Fury for what will be the twelfth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out a photo of Jackson from the film’s set, and read Larson’s tease about immense size of some of those sets below.



Guess Who’s Back?

Though he had not previously been officially announced as part of this film’s cast, it should not come as a surprise that Samuel L. Jackson is returning as Nick Fury. He was the second lead in the original Captain Marvel (de-aged to reflect the 1990s timeline), and has established a rapport with the Carol Danvers character that would be a shame to waste in a sequel. Plus, when we last saw him, Fury was hanging out on an alien spacecraft on vacation while Ben Mendelsohn‘s Skrull character Talos was posing as Fury on Earth during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Skrulls are likely going to play a large role in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney+, but so far, they’ve been primarily linked to the events of Captain Marvel, so it looks like this film could provide some connective tissue to bridge the gap between the sequel and the upcoming show.

(I’m sure fans will appreciate his shirt in that Instagram post, so be sure to click through and check that out.)

The Sets Are “Bigger Than You Can Imagine”

In an interview with Sirius XM, Larson confirmed that The Marvels has begun filming and shared some insight into what her experience has been like so far.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else,” she said. “Huge sets. Huge amount of people on set. A lot of specialist, specialty things. It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. I mean, you’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

If Larson is being literal when she says the studio is “building all of these insane worlds,” that might indicate the film could spend a lot of time away from Earth, which makes sense for this character and her skillset. But if that’s the case, I wonder how the new Ms. Marvel will factor into the story. If she is whisked off the planet to join this adventure, I’m curious if part of this movie will feel tonally similar to the scenes in Avengers: Infinity War in which Spider-Man tags along with Iron Man on the spaceship and feels totally out of his element.

The Marvels is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.