Life is simply marvelous for Midge Maisel, whose comedy career is really taking off — in more ways than one. Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is back as the titular comedian in the third season Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which follows Mrs. Maisel as she embarks on “the first of a million tours” with Susie (Alex Borstein) and Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 teaser below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Teaser

Midge is flying sky-high in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, which follows Midge and Susie on tour with Shy, where they learn life on the road is “glamorous but humbling.” But it all seems pretty hunky-dory for Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 teaser: her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) is giving his full support for her comedy career, she’s killing it on stage, and she’s got scores of fantastic new outfits.

It’s a shiny new season for the Emmy Award-winning comedy series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino. While it’s a shame that Zachary Levi’s dreamy Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg is nowhere in sight in this teaser, at least we have some great scenery-chewing from Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, who both look like they have plenty more to do this season as Midge’s distraught parents going through their own journeys of self-discovery.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Here is the synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3:

Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 6, 2019.